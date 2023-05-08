China is Deleting Online Videos About Poverty, Economic Hardships: Report

In an attempt to hide poverty and economic hardships, China is resorting to propaganda and censorship to check videos and content on the internet.

A report in New York Times said that the Chinese internet regulator is eager to block any discussion on the conditions the poor face.

The Cyberspace Administration of China recently announced it will punish anyone who publishes videos or posts “deliberately manipulate sadness, incite polarization, create harmful information that damages the image of the Party and the government, and disrupts economic and social development.”

A heartbreaking video of a retiree recently showed what all groceries could be bought with her monthly pension of 100 yuan or $14.50, her sole source of income. The video, which went viral on the Chinese internet, was deleted by the government.

A mother in #China has to chain her child like this while working.#CCP #CCPChina #poverty pic.twitter.com/7RouLvpTNZ— Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng 曾錚真言 (@jenniferzeng97) April 30, 2023

A Chinese singer’s social media accounts were suspended and his song was banned after he lamented on the widespread frustration among the youths and gloomy job prospects.

“I wash my face every day, but my pocket is cleaner than my face. I went to college to help rejuvenate China, not to deliver meals,” the singer wrote.

Last year, a migrant worker labouring hard to support his family, gained widespread sympathy and attention after he was tested positive for Covid-19. Officials released extensive details of his movements.

He was called as the hardest-working person in China. However, Censors blocked discussions about him and local authorities were stationed outside his house to prevent journalists from visiting his wife.

In 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared “a comprehensive victory in the battle against poverty.” However, many people remain poor or live just above the poverty line. The topic of poverty has become a taboo in China and draws ire from the government.

The internet regulator banned sad videos of old people, disabled people and children.

The reason behind the ban being the government wants to keep the discourse round China positive.

The Communist Party brags about how many people it lifted out of poverty in the past forty years, but it refused to mention how it had thrown the entire nation into abject poverty under Mao Zedong.

