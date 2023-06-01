China Job Crisis: Youth Unemployment Hits a Record High as 11.6 Million Students to Graduate in June

China is seeing an unprecedented job crisis as the youth unemployment has hit a record leaving 16- to 24-year-old job seekers without an employment.

Urban unemployment among the 16- to 24-year-olds in China hit a record 20.4% in April, about four times the broader unemployment rate even as lakhs of students are expected to graduate from colleges this year, the official data showed.

Joblessness among urban youths has sharply risen in the past few months as it was 19.6% in March, the second highest level on record and 18.1% in February.

Nearly 11.6 million students are set to graduate this month, facing a labour market that looks increasingly hostile, The Guardian reported.

Ingrid Xie graduated with a master’s degree in applied linguistics from the University of Queensland, one of Australia’s top universities, in July last year.

She returned to China’s Kunming to find a job as an English teacher in February. However, she ended up working in a grocery store.

Many others who studied abroad and dreamt of getting a job in China share a similar fate like Xie.

The problem of overeducated unemployed youths has become so severe in China that the unemployed have started comparing themselves to Kong Yiji, a fictional character in Chinese literature. Kong Yiji, a scholar turned beggar, is mocked by the locals at a tavern he drinks at for his pretentious airs.

Yao Lu, a professor of sociology at Columbia University in New York, said there is a mismatch between demand and supply of high skilled workers while the Chinese economy has not caught up.

In a co-authored paper with Xiaogang Li, a professor at Xi’an Jiaotong University, Lu suggested that at least another quarter of college graduates in China are underemployed.

“Increasingly, college graduates are taking up positions that are not commensurate with their training and credentials to avoid unemployment,” Lu reportedly said, according to CNBC.

According to the data from Bureau of Statistics, 6 million of the 96 million 16- to 24-year-olds in the urban labour force are currently unemployed.

The rising unemployment has not been overlooked by the Chinese government which is coming out with a rage of policies and initiatives to address the issue.

In April, the Chinse government announced a set of policies designed to stimulate the jobs market, including subsidies for companies that hire unemployed university graduates.

The government also wants state-owned companies to recruit 1 million trainees in 2023 and has set an overall target of creating 12 million urban jobs this year, up from 11 million in 2022.

Recently, China’s Guangdong province, the richest province in the country, suggested sending 3 lakh jobless youths to the countryside to find work.

The province encouraged rural youth to return to the countryside to look for jobs and said it will help them find work in villages.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in December last year also called for urban youth to seek jobs in rural areas to revive the rural economy.

China is not alone in struggle to rebalance its economy after the Covid pandemic. The youth unemployment in several European countries is over 20%, while in the US it was close to 10%.