6 Killed, One Injured in China Kindergarten Stabbing, Accused Arrested
1-MIN READ

6 Killed, One Injured in China Kindergarten Stabbing, Accused Arrested

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 10:43 IST

Beijing, China

Policemen patrol outside the courthouse in Macau, China. (Credits: AFP)

Policemen patrol outside the courthouse in Macau, China. (Credits: AFP)

The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students

Six people have been killed and one injured in a kindergarten stabbing in China’s south-eastern Guangdong province.

A 25-year-old man with the surname Wu has been arrested by the police. However, the Chinese authorities have not revealed details about the identities and age of the victims, nor the weapon used in the attack, which took place in the city of Lianjiang.

The incident occurred on Monday at 07:40 local time and the man was arrested at 08:00.

The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students, according to AFP.

There has been a spate of stabbings in recent years despite China strictly prohibiting citizens from owning firearms.

Fatal attacks specifically targeting schools have occurred nationwide, prompting authorities to step up security around schools.

Majid Alam
July 10, 2023
last updated:July 10, 2023, 10:43 IST