China Landslide in Shaanxi Province Claims Four Lives
1-MIN READ

China Landslide in Shaanxi Province Claims Four Lives

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 14:01 IST

Beijing, China

Rescuers work at the site after a landslide overtook the highway construction site on an expressway in Wufeng county, Hubei province, China July 9, 2023. (Reuters File Photo)

Landslide death toll rises in northern China due to heavy rains. Rescue operations underway as floods continue

The death toll from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in northern China has risen to at least four, state media said on Sunday.

A mountain flash flood in the village of Weiziping, south of Xi’an, caused a landslide on Friday which swept away two houses and damaged roads, bridges, electricity supply and other infrastructure, national public radio CNR reported.

“Four people have died" and “some people remain unreachable," it said on the Weibo social network. A previous report gave two dead and 16 missing.

A hundred soldiers as well as firefighters were mobilised for the relief operations “which are continuing" on Sunday, according to CNR.

CNR broadcast images on Weibo showing rescuers clearing rocks and trees from the edge of a river and carrying victims on stretchers.

China has faced deadly floods and historic rainfall in recent weeks, with the death toll from storms in the northern part of the country reaching at least 78 according to the latest toll reported on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
first published:August 13, 2023, 14:01 IST
