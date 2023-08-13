China Landslide in Shaanxi Province Claims Four Lives

The death toll from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in northern China has risen to at least four, state media said on Sunday.

A mountain flash flood in the village of Weiziping, south of Xi’an, caused a landslide on Friday which swept away two houses and damaged roads, bridges, electricity supply and other infrastructure, national public radio CNR reported.

“Four people have died" and “some people remain unreachable," it said on the Weibo social network. A previous report gave two dead and 16 missing.

A hundred soldiers as well as firefighters were mobilised for the relief operations “which are continuing" on Sunday, according to CNR.

CNR broadcast images on Weibo showing rescuers clearing rocks and trees from the edge of a river and carrying victims on stretchers.

China has faced deadly floods and historic rainfall in recent weeks, with the death toll from storms in the northern part of the country reaching at least 78 according to the latest toll reported on Friday.