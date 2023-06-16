China Omits Cremation Data to Hide True Pandemic Death Toll following Lifting of Covid Zero

A Chinese quarterly report on marriage and social welfare for the fourth quarter of 2022 dropped the section highlighting the number of cremations held last winter, indicating that it withheld a key indicator of the pandemic death toll when China faced its largest wave of Covid-19 cases.

The Chinese ministry has released the number of cremations held across the country since 2007 in these quarterly reports. The South China Morning Post and the Guardian said that dozens of regions, including Jiangsu and Zhejiang, did not include the figures and some regions are yet to release any kind of data.

The Guardian report pointed out that the country of 1.4 billion people recorded over 4 million cremations during the third quarter of 2022. If the data were released, the quarterly or year-on-year comparison could be used to gauge the number of deaths associated with Covid in 2022 after China abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last winter.

When China lifted its zero-Covid approach it led to a massive surge that filled hospitals with the sick and funeral homes with the dead in December. Satellite images showed long queues outside funeral homes and there were reports that crematorium staff were working overnight to burn bodies of the dead.

The Chinese government also stopped releasing the number of daily cases and deaths during the surge leading many to suspect that it was a severe outbreak and China mishandled its zero-Covid lifting.

China said that over 83,000 died between mid December to early February 2023. However, experts believe that China is hiding the true impact of the pandemic and underreporting fatalities by narrowing the definition of Covid deaths, the Guardian said.

Doctors, according to the report, were pressured over counting pneumonia and respiratory failure deaths as Covid deaths and were told to leave out deaths due to other underlying conditions.

In December, researchers from the University of Hong Kong estimated that at least a million people could have died from Covid as the nation abruptly ended Covid restrictions.

Chinese Centers for Disease Control’s chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said China would release data on excess mortality but China is yet to make that information publicly available.