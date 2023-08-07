China Releases Documentary Series 'Chasing Dreams,' Signaling Potential Attack on Taiwan

China has released an eight-episode documentary series on state broadcaster to mark the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) 96th anniversary, a move seen by analysts as a warning signal about its potential attack on Taiwan.

The documentary series, titled “Zhu Meng" (meaning “Chasing Dreams"), features PLA soldiers vowing to make sacrifices, emphasizing their readiness for combat, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. This move comes amid escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait and wider concerns over the region’s stability.

According to the Hong Kong-based daily, the series showcases the dedication of PLA personnel, emphasising their readiness to engage in combat at a moment’s notice. The series features personal accounts of numerous PLA soldiers from various services and locations, providing a glimpse into their lives. It also includes footage of military exercises, particularly those conducted around Taiwan, and reinforces the PLA’s “centennial goal" that must be achieved.

Western observers speculate that the PLA could make a move by 2027, aligning with its centennial goal of becoming a world-class military, an interval dubbed the “Davidson window." Notably, part of the series focuses on “Joint Sword," a military exercise around Taiwan in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States in April.

An increasingly assertive China claims the democratic, self-ruled island of Taiwan as part of its territory and has promised to take it militarily, if necessary.

While most countries, including the US, do not formally recognise Taiwan as an independent state, many oppose any attempt to alter the status quo through forceful means. Concerns over potential conflict surrounding the self-governed island have escalated amid deteriorating cross-strait ties and strained relations between the two largest economies in the world.

Last month, the United States announced a significant military aid package worth USD 345 million for Taiwan. The aid is specifically designed to enhance the island’s ability to deter any potential Chinese invasion swiftly.

The package includes intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment, as well as small arms munitions. Drawing from its own reserves enables the US to expedite delivery to Taiwan.

Pentagon officials emphasised that these capabilities will bolster Taiwan’s deterrence measures both presently and in the future. The package focuses on critical defensive stockpiles, multi-domain awareness, anti-armour, and air defence capabilities.