Home » World » China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Replaces Him with His Predecessor Wang Yi
China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Replaces Him with His Predecessor Wang Yi

Published By: Saurabh Verma

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 18:04 IST

Beijing, China

The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China's increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent. (Image: Reuters file)

State media gave no reason for Qin's removal, but it comes after he dropped out of sight almost one month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries

China has removed outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi.

In an announcement on Tuesday evening, state media gave no reason for Qin’s removal, but it comes after he dropped out of sight almost one month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries.

The ministry has provided no information about Qin’s status in keeping with the ruling Communist Party’s standard approach to personnel matters within a highly opaque political system where the media and free speech are severely restricted.

The ministry made no comment at its daily briefing on Tuesday. The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
first published:July 25, 2023, 18:04 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 18:04 IST