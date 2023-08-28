China Says No Covid-19 Test Required for Incoming Travelers Starting Wednesday

China will no longer require a negative Covid-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday. It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday. China ended its “zero-covid” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.

As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels. The curbs slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.