9 Chinese Ships, 58 Jets Near Taiwan as Beijing Simulates Strikes Against 'Key Targets' in Taipei | Updates

Taiwan’s defence ministry on Sunday said that it had detected nine Chinese warships and 58 aircraft around the island, as China continued military drills for the second day.

Taiwan said it was monitoring Chinese military “movements through joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance system", adding the warplanes detected until 12 pm local time included a mix of fighter jets and bombers.

This comes amid China launching three days of military drills intended to intimidate self-ruled Taiwan after a US visit by Taipei’s President Tsai Ing-wen angered Beijing.

Here are the latest updates about Taiwan-China tensions:

China’s military drills have “simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan island and surrounding waters", state media reported.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the air force deployed dozens of aircraft to “fly into the target airspace", and ground forces carried out drills for “multi-target precision strikes".

The Chinese military has deployed ships, fighter jets and missiles in the sea around Taiwan to send a “serious warning against Taiwan independence separatist forces.

According to Chinese state agency, dozens of J-18 and J-10C fighter jets have been deployed in the operation, alongside anti-submarine aircraft.

Exercises on Monday will include live-fire drills off the rocky coast of China’s Fujian province, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Taiwan’s Matsu Islands and 186 kilometres from Taipei.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen denounced the drills, which come after she met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

In the US, a State Department spokesperson said that Washington had “consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo", but noted it had ample resources to fulfil its security commitments in Asia.

