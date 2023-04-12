CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Elon Musk InterviewWar in UkrainePakistan ElectionsTesla in India?Louisville
Home » World » China to Set Up No-Fly zone Around Taiwan on April 16 for 30 Mins, Cites ‘Space Activities’
1-MIN READ

China to Set Up No-Fly zone Around Taiwan on April 16 for 30 Mins, Cites ‘Space Activities’

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 15:56 IST

Taipei/Beijing

China to Set Up No-Fly zone Around Taiwan on April 16 for 30 Mins, Cites ‘Space Activities’

China announced a brief no-fly zone north of Taiwan on April 16, days after it concluded its war games around the island, citing “space activities”.

China is setting up a brief no-fly zone north of Taiwan for April 16 citing “space activities”, news agencies Reuters and AFP reported. The announcement comes days after China completed three days of massive war games around Taiwan where it carried out simulations of a possible invasion and also practised a blockade of the island.

Taiwan’s transport ministry told the AFP that the no-fly zone did not appear to be linked to the drills and added that China’s restriction was because of “convergence areas of many international routes to restrict flights on the grounds of ‘space activities’”.

They said that the restrictions will be placed for close to half an hour from 9:30 am to 9:57 am (local time) on Sunday. It earlier revised the three-day closure but later revised it after Taipei objected to the restriction.

“This unreasonable designation will bring huge and unnecessary flight risks to the region, and damage the rights and interests of international aviation,” the Taiwanese transport ministry said.

The Japanese government also said that they were notified of the three-day no-fly zone.

“Chinese authorities notified us of the designation of an area that may affect the safety of aircraft flights for aerospace activities from April 16 to 18," Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s top government spokesperson, was quoted as saying by the AFP.

RELATED NEWS

Yan Yu-hsien, deputy chief of general staff for intelligence at Taiwan’s defence ministry, confirmed that the “no-fly zone" referred to in an earlier report would be within Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), located about 85 nautical miles north of the island’s shores. An ADIZ is a designated area of international airspace that countries can identify and monitor as part of their national airspace.

Meanwhile, Taiwan expressed concern after the nation’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that Chinese warships and aircraft were still present around the island, a day after Beijing announced the conclusion of its large-scale military exercises.

China’s display of military might near Taiwan came after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met with the US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, an act Beijing had warned would lead to retaliation.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. China
  2. people's liberation army(pla)
  3. Taiwan
  4. Xi Jinping
first published:April 12, 2023, 15:56 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 15:56 IST