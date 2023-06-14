'China-US Relations Faced New Difficulties': Qin Gang Speaks with Blinken, Reiterates Stand on Taiwan

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and said that that relations between the two countries were facing “new difficulties and challenges".

“Since the beginning of the year, Sino-American relations have faced new difficulties and challenges," Qin said during phone call with Blinken, according to a Chinese foreign ministry.

Qin reiterated China’s firm stance on core concerns like Taiwan and said that Beijing has always viewed and handled the relationship with mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He further said that since the beginning of this year, China-US relations have faced new difficulties and challenges and added “It’s clear who is responsible."

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that the US should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop harming China’s sovereign security and development interests vis-à-vis the conflict over Taiwan.

The call between the two diplomats comes ahead of an expected visit by Blinken to China on Sunday.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping earlier met in Bali in November last year and agreed to try to stop high tensions from soaring out of control, including by sending Blinken to Beijing.

However, Blinken abruptly cancelled his scheduled trip in February after the US said it detected and shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the US mainland.

But the two sides have more recently looked again to keep tensions in check including with an extensive, closed-door meeting between Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna last month.

Tensions have risen sharply between the world’s two largest economies in recent years, especially over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims and has not ruled out seizing by force.