Loyalty Paranoia Grips Xi as China Prez Rejigs Elite Nuclear Force Leadership

China appointed two new leaders to the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, which is the nation’s military branch that oversees the nation’s arsenal of nuclear and ballistic missiles, news outlet CNN reported.

Wang Houbin was appointed as commander of the Rocket Force and Xu Xisheng was appointed as the political commissar of the force. Chinese President Xi Jinping promoted them to the rank of a ‘general’.

There are no updates on what happened or why Li Yuchao, the former commander, and now ex-commissar Xu Zhongbo were removed from their roles.

The move is being described as ‘unusual’ by CNN because Houbin and Xisheng are military figures not associated with the Rocket Force. The timing is also important as the last person to have been fired from their post was former foreign minister, Qin Gang.

The CNN in its report also pointed out that the fresh appointments came after Xi Jinping expressed concerns about the force leadership.

Experts speaking to the news outlet pointed out that Xi may have felt that his plan to build up its nuclear arsenal to deter potential US intervention in case of a contingency in Taiwan may not have been going as per expectations leading to the reshuffle.

It also raises speculations that if China’s Xi may not have confidence that his forces would be able to deter the US.

Another expert also told CNN that the shake-up may have been done to ensure that Xi’s nuclear forces remain loyal to him. The expert also pointed out that in a bid to promote loyalists he could be overlooking candidates who have the technical expertise to perform these tasks.

The indication that the army, navy and the air force would face scrutiny was evident earlier this week when the official military newspaper ran a commentary asking the military personnel to “support, safeguard, show loyalty and defend Xi” while marking the 96th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

“We must enhance military governance … persist in efforts to rectify conduct, instil discipline and fight corruption,” the editorial said.

Wang was the former deputy commander of the PLA Navy and Xu served as the former deputy political commissar of the Southern Theater Command, the report said.

A US department of defence report from 2022 says that China could have some 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if Beijing continues to increase its stockpile at its current pace. Satellite photos have revealed that China is building hundreds of silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles in Chinese deserts.