CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pakistan CyclonePM Modi's US Visit Bali Tourist RestrictionsCanada DeportationSilvio Berlusconi
Home » World » China Youth Unemployment Rises to Record 20.8% in May: Official Data
1-MIN READ

China Youth Unemployment Rises to Record 20.8% in May: Official Data

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:40 IST

Beijing, China

The photo taken on August 26, 2022 shows a woman using her phone during a job fair in Beijing. (Credits: AFP)

The photo taken on August 26, 2022 shows a woman using her phone during a job fair in Beijing. (Credits: AFP)

The unemployment rate for Chinese between the ages of 16 and 24 rose to 20.8 percent, up from what was already a record 20.4 percent in April

China on Thursday reported a series of weak economic indicators, with youth unemployment hitting a record high for the second consecutive month as the economy’s post-Covid growth spurt fades.

The unemployment rate for Chinese between the ages of 16 and 24 rose to 20.8 percent, up from what was already a record 20.4 percent in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Overall urban unemployment remained at 5.2 percent, the NBS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, industrial production rose 3.5 percent in May, down from 5.6 percent a month earlier, as factories gradually returned to full capacity.

Retail sales, the main indicator of household consumption, rose by 12.7 percent on-year compared with 18.4 percent a month earlier.

Weak domestic demand, despite near-zero inflation, is holding back China’s post-Covid recovery.

“All the data points so far sent consistent signals that the economic momentum is weakening," Zhiwei Zhang, president of Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. China
  2. unemployment
  3. beijing
first published:June 15, 2023, 12:40 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 12:40 IST