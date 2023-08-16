China's Defence Minister Says 'Playing with Fire on Taiwan Issue Will End in...'

“Playing with fire on the Taiwan issue and vainly trying to ‘control China with Taiwan’ is bound to end in failure", China Defence Minister Li Shangfu was quoted as saying by the state media.

Li made the remarks in a speech at a security conference in Moscow on Tuesday. This comment comes as The Chinese defence minister is on a visit to Russia and Belarus from Aug. 14-19.

While in Russia, Li attended an international security meeting and made a speech there. He will also meet with leaders from Russia’s national defence department.

During his visit to Belarus, he will meet with the Belarus’ head of state and military. Li will also visit military departments in Belarus. China and Russia has strengthened military ties, conducting joint patrols and military exercises.

Li had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in April, vowing to strengthen military cooperation. In July, Li met with the head of Russia’s navy in Beijing.

