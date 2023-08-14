China's Expanding Footprint in Africa Sparks Concerns Over Debt and Beyond, New Study Finds

China’s expanding presence in Africa in recent years has triggered apprehension as the Asian powerhouse extends its influence throughout the continent, prompting concerns about its motives, labour practices, and debt sustainability. Over time, numerous African governments have become cautious about excessive reliance on Chinese lenders, even as such lending has decelerated in recent years.

Beijing’s goals are to gain access to natural resources and buy up African land, while employing mainly Chinese labour and providing low-quality goods and services in exchange, according to a new report by the Hinrich Foundation, an Asia-based organisation. In the report written by senior research fellow and former World Trade Organization director Keith Rockwell, he argues that China’s policy of turning a blind eye to the policies of autocratic governments, including those in Africa, has also not gone unnoticed.

Massive Investment and Presence:

With over 10,000 Chinese companies currently operating in Africa, the country has invested a staggering USD 300 billion in the continent. These ventures have provided employment for millions of Africans and facilitated a colossal USD 2 trillion in business since 2005.

Chinese firms have also taken on a substantial role in Africa’s infrastructure development, accounting for 31 percent of projects valued at USD 50 million or more, a sharp contrast to 1990 when US and European firms secured 85 percent of construction contracts.

The Chinese firms have embarked on ambitious multi-billion dollar undertakings across the continent, ranging from ports, railways, highways, bridges, to hydroelectric dams, often driven by China’s expansive Belt and Road Initiative.

Ambivalence and Debt Trap Concerns:

Amid the economic and infrastructural strides, concerns have emerged over China’s intentions. Many African governments are increasingly cautious of becoming overly reliant on Chinese lenders, fearing debt traps. China’s expanding military presence has added to apprehensions among African leaders. Skepticism is fueled by suspicions that Beijing aims to exploit natural resources, acquire land, and employ Chinese labor, potentially affecting local economies and communities.

African nations grappling with substantial debt burdens have seen China become a significant creditor, holding around 65.8 percent of Zambia’s external debt and 22 percent of Kenya’s. China’s approach to sovereign lending, including reluctance to offer debt relief and extending new loans without addressing overextended development debt, has drawn criticism. This has strained diplomatic relations and prompted concerns about China’s long-term intentions.

Shifting Dynamics and Evolving Engagement

China’s lending practices have faced international scrutiny, prompting minor adjustments in its approach. In Zambia, a debt restructuring agreement was reached in June, allowing the nation to access IMF bailout funds after acrimonious negotiations. However, Chinese creditors’ separate negotiations and a preference for delaying and extending repayments indicate persistent challenges.

As China’s outbound investment in Africa reached its peak around 2016, shifting priorities and mounting resentment toward Chinese policies have contributed to a substantial decline in lending, according to the report. The region experienced a 55 percent drop in China’s Belt and Road lending in 2022. Discontent goes beyond financial matters, as highlighted by controversies surrounding major projects in Kenya and Zambia.