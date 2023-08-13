CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Visits Cambodia, Aims to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Visits Cambodia, Aims to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 12:41 IST

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Wang will also meet outgoing Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, his son and soon-to-be prime minister, Hun Manet. (Image: Reuters)

Wang will also meet outgoing Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, his son and soon-to-be prime minister, Hun Manet. (Image: Reuters)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi strengthens ties with Cambodia during his Southeast Asia tour. Meetings held with Cambodian leaders

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn in Phnom Penh on Sunday (August 13) with the two sides agreeing to boost bilateral ties, according to media reports.

Cambodia is the last leg of Wang’s Southeast Asia tour, which took him to Singapore and Malaysia.

Wang will also meet outgoing Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, his son and soon-to-be prime minister, Hun Manet, as well as Cambodia’s king Norodom Sihamoni later on Sunday.

Cambodia and China celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
first published:August 13, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated:August 13, 2023, 12:41 IST