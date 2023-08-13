China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Visits Cambodia, Aims to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn in Phnom Penh on Sunday (August 13) with the two sides agreeing to boost bilateral ties, according to media reports.

Cambodia is the last leg of Wang’s Southeast Asia tour, which took him to Singapore and Malaysia.

Wang will also meet outgoing Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, his son and soon-to-be prime minister, Hun Manet, as well as Cambodia’s king Norodom Sihamoni later on Sunday.

Cambodia and China celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.