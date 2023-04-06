CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pakistan UKDonald TrumpMarlene SchiappaPope Francis
Home » World » China's Xi Ready to Call Ukraine's Zelensky, Says French Diplomat
1-MIN READ

China's Xi Ready to Call Ukraine's Zelensky, Says French Diplomat

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 18:28 IST

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File Image/Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File Image/Reuters)

The French head of state meanwhile "pressed Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that would be used for its war against Ukraine", added the diplomat, in the face of Western fears that Beijing could be mulling arms shipments to support Russia's war in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday during talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he is ready to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when the time comes, according to a French diplomat who attended the meeting.

The French head of state meanwhile “pressed Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that would be used for its war against Ukraine", added the diplomat, in the face of Western fears that Beijing could be mulling arms shipments to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. China
  2. Russia
  3. Ukraine
  4. Volodymyr Zelensky
first published:April 06, 2023, 18:28 IST
last updated:April 06, 2023, 18:28 IST