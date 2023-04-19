Chinese Acrobat Dies After Falling to Death During Mid-air Performance with Husband | WATCH

An acrobat in China has died during a trapeze performance with her acrobatic partner.

The deceased, surnamed Sun, fell from a height after her acrobatic partner, who is also her husband, failed to catch her with his legs during the performance in Suzhou City in central Anhui province, BBC said in a report.

Immediately after the incident, the woman was shifted to a hospital where she breathed her last.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched into the matter.

Sun and her husband surnamed Zhang had been working together for many years. According to a report in The Paper, they often performed without safety belts “for the sake of looking good".

Videos shared online of the incident showed a crane pulling the couple high into the air. The man’s arms were wrapped with a material attached to the crane while the woman was holding him.

During the performance, the woman used her arms and wrapped them around her husband’s head. However, the unfortunate incident happened when she lost her grip on her husband who tried to catch her with his legs.

