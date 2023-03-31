Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu May Visit India to Attend SCO Meeting: Report

Chinese defence minister General Li Shangfu will visit New Delhi in April, marking his first visit to India and also marking the first high-level military visit from China following the 2020 Chinese encroachment attempts at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) , the Hindu said in a report.

Li will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in April in person. Chinese National Security Adviser (NSA) Wang Xiaohong virtually participated in the SCO NSA meet held earlier this week in New Delhi.

General Li and Xiaohong are also state councillors.

A bilateral meeting between Union minister of defence Rajnath Singh and General Li could be on the cards, the Hindu said in its report.

The defence ministers of both nations met on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting in Moscow in September 2020. Singh at that time met General Li’s predecessor Wei Fenghe.

The report also said that General Li is China’s first defence minister who previously served in the aerospace sector and the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) equipment development department.

He has been tasked with “spearheading” the modernization of the PLA by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

General Li has been sanctioned by the US after Beijing purchased the S-400 missile defence system from Russia.

The visit comes amid ongoing discussions pertaining to disengagement in the friction points in the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The report said that discussions are ongoing regarding more than one friction point while both parties have come to an agreement on Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra and Hot Springs.

Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar earlier this week at the 2023 Rising India Summit said the resolution in the ongoing standoff remains “unfinished”.

“In 2020, the Chinese breached that agreement in violation of the ‘93-96 agreement and brought forces to the LAC. Obviously we countered it. As a result, you have a very, very intricate situation of very close deployments which, by military assessments, is a very dangerous situation to be in,” the foreign minister said in conversation with CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob.

“My sense is that the military has done what it had to do. The military and diplomacy have worked together. The combo of military and diplomacy has been working in lockstep,” Jaishankar said.

“I accept that we have not been able to sort everything out but I also tell you that for me, it is not the end of the road. We will keep at it,” he further added.

Read all the Latest News here