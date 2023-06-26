Chinese Millionaire, 56, Fails to Clear China's 'JEE' Gaokao for the 27th Time

Liang Shi, a 56-year-old Chinese millionaire, has attempted the country’s toughest college entry exam, known as the “gaokao," for the 27th time.

Despite his successful business, Liang’s dream of attending top-tier Sichuan University in China has remained elusive.

The “gaokao," China’s rigorous college entrance examination, has become a defining milestone for students seeking admission to top universities.

Similar to India’s Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), gaokao is known for its competitive nature and the high stakes it carries for students.

Liang said he sacrificed a lot for this exam in the past few years. He even endured the media mocking him as the “gaokao holdout," and some calling it a publicity stunt.

“But despite months of living like ‘an ascetic monk,’ this year Liang was 34 points short of the provincial baseline for getting into any university," he told the news agency AFP.

“Before I got the result, I had a feeling that I wouldn’t be able to get a high enough score to enter an elite university," he said. “But I didn’t expect to not make it into the ordinary ones."

Shortly before 10 pm Friday, the anxious businessman carefully typed in his exam identification information and waited for the result.

“It’s all done for again this year," he said after the results.

Previously, Liang’s misses failed to deter him. He promised to try again and again.

However, for the first time in decades, he is unsure if his hard work will ever lead to anything.

“If I truly can’t see much hope for improvement, there is no point doing it again. I did work very hard every day," he was quoted as saying by AFP. “It’s hard to say whether I will keep on preparing for the gaokao next year," he said.

He revealed that a life without gaokao preparation is almost unthinkable to him. “(If I were to) stop taking the gaokao, every cup of tea I drank for the rest of my life would taste of regret," he added.