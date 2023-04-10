Chinese Man Jailed for 6 Months for Scaring 1,100 of His Neighbour's Chickens to Death

In a bizarre set of events in China, a man was sentenced to prison this week after a court found him guilty of scaring to death 1,100 chickens belonging to his neighbour.

The incident happened after the man, reported by his surname Gu, was having a feud with his neighbour, Zhong, after the latter cut down his trees without permission in April last year, CNN reported.

The feud intensified after which Gu sneaked into neighbour Zhong’s chicken farm during the night on more than one occasion.

According to the report, Gu used flashlight which caused panic among the flock after which the birds crowded into a corner in fear and hundreds of them died in the ensuing crush.

When Gu trespassed into the neighbour’s property, 500 chickens died after being crushed. He was arrested and forced to pay a fine of 3,000 yuan ($436) to the neighbour making his resentment towards Zhong even more intense.

But the fine didn’t made him deter and he continued to seek revenge from the neighbour. He went to Zhong’s property for a second time and killed his 640 chickens.

The Hengyang court on Tuesday sentenced that Gu had intentionally caused “property loss” to Zhong. The authorities ruled that 1,100 dead chickens were estimated to be worth a total of 13,840 yuan ($2,015).

He was sentenced to serve six months in prison with one year of probation, a sentence it said took into account the remorse Gu had shown for his crime.

