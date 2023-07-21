CHANGE LANGUAGE
Chinese Man, Who Lured Children in Malawi to Sing Racist Chants about Themselves, Convicted
1-MIN READ



Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 06:47 IST

Lilongwe, Malawi

A snapshot from the racist video which has sparked condemnation from across the world and revealed an industry in China where a section of individuals enjoy videos which promote racism (Image: BBC Africa Eye)

27-year-old Lu Ke made children sing racist chants about themselves in Chinese and made them say things like ‘I’m a monster with low IQ’.

A Malawian court on Thursday convicted a Chinese national accused of racism and exploiting children in relation to a series of online videos and ordered him to leave the country.

A judge in the African nation’s capital of Lilongwe handed Lu Ke, 27, a 12-month sentence after the man was found guilty of procuring children to take part in entertainment and racially exploiting them.

Public prosecutor Masauko Chamkakala said Lu, who was arrested last year, was given seven days to leave Malawi, having already served his time behind bars.

“He has already served 12 months, hence his immediate release," Chamkakala told AFP.

Lu allegedly filmed children singing racist chants about themselves in Chinese — which they did not understand — and then sold the videos on Chinese social media.

In one video, a young child aged about nine was heard saying: “I am a monster with a low IQ."

Chamkakala said Lu has paid compensation to the victims but declined to disclose the amount.

Lu was arrested in June last year in neighbouring Zambia for illegal entry after fleeing there and was later extradited back to Malawi.

When the allegations surfaced, the Chinese embassy in Malawi condemned the accused’s actions in a statement, saying “the Chinese government has zero tolerance for racism."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
