Chinese Military Releases Animated Video Simulating How it Would Attack Taiwan If War Breaks Out | WATCH

After China conducted massive war games for three days near Taiwan, a Chinese mouthpiece posted an animated video showing how it could launch a full-scale attack against the island nation if a war breaks out.

The 10-second video posted by Global Times showed a trajectory of missiles launched on Taiwan from mainland China and its warships deployed in the sea surrounding the South East Asian nation.

“A computer generated animation by the PLA Eastern Theater Command shows its mock joint precision strikes on the island of Taiwan on Sunday,” the video was captioned by the Chinese mouthpiece.

The video was initially posted by Chinese military’s Eastern Theatre Command’s official WeChat account and later sharted on Twitter by Global Times.

The video is seen as a propaganda amid soaring tensions between the two countries after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

WATCH: A computer generated animation by the PLA Eastern Theater Command shows its mock joint precision strikes on the island of Taiwan on Sunday pic.twitter.com/mbjfxsPRcz— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 9, 2023

The video also comes as Beijing held live-fire military drills just a dozen miles off Taiwan’s shore as a part of the largest-ever show of force around the island.

China launched three days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday that saw it simulate targeted strikes and practise a blockade of the island. Chinese warships and aircraft were still operating around Taiwan on Tuesday.

On the final day of the three-day drills on Monday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said it had detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircraft around the island, with 54 planes entering Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned the military drills saying China was using Taiwan’s engagement with the United States as an “excuse to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and the region".

“Although China’s military exercise has come to an end, our military and national security team will continue to stick to their posts and defend the country," Tsai said.

Read all the Latest News here