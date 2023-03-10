Chinese President Xi Jinping Secures Historic Third Term amid Rift with US, Neighbours

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday secured an unprecedented third term as the head of the state and began the second decade of his rule. His ascent comes amid deteriorating ties with the US and tensions with neighbour Taiwan.

Xi Jinping will become the longest serving head of state as China’s rubber-stamp legislature in Beijing, consisting of more than 2,900 lawmakers, vested him with another five years as president. The reappointment was mere formality as Xi had already taken over as Communist Party chief last year.

A report by the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with Xi Jinping and how he views China’s position in the world, said that the Chinese president believes that his country should attain its rightful standing as a great power.

The people mentioned above also said that Xi feels increasingly pessimistic about China-US relations and that the talk of a potential conflict allegedly coming from the US could be a “self-fulfilling prophecy”.

The Chinese President earlier this week rebuked the US and its policies while addressing a political advisory body. In his speech, Xi Jinping accused the US and the Joe Biden administration of leading a “containment campaign against China”.

His new enforcer of his nation’s assertive foreign policy - newly appointed Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang - said the next day that the path the US has chosen will lead to conflict and confrontation, unless it changes course.

Chinese political history and political observers also told the news agency that following his ascent Xi will now dominate all aspects of party leadership domestically and internationally make China stand tall and defend its interests.

The report said that Xi will also step up foreign travel this year and repair ties which were strained by geopolitical tensions.

But while making these moves, Xi will also have to be mindful of the way it impacts China’s immediate neighbourhood. While his focus remains on the US, Xi has to be mindful of deteriorating ties with India as well.

India on several occasions has outlined that relations will be normal if status quo is respected in the border regions. India has also made it clear that any attempt to threaten India’s sovereignty will be met with a stern response.

Xi Jinping also faces challenges from neighbours Philippines and Japan over the South China Sea and China’s attempts to alter the status quo has hurt relations.

The 69-year-old leader will continue to have Taiwan in his crosshairs as he vowed earlier that if required force will be applied to ensure “reunification” of Taiwan with the motherland.

His third term will not be easy in terms of economic targets as the Biden administration and much of the western world are keen on shifting supply chains from China to other parts of the world. This can impact its economic growth.

US President Joe Biden’s steps to prohibit transfer of American technology and knowhow to China in the semiconductor sector will also impact his plans to make China a semiconductor major.

Xi Jinping will aim to strengthen ties with China as a visit to Moscow is on the cards. He is also expected to visit some European countries as well.

Xi scrapped the two-term limit on the presidency in 2018 which paved the path for him to stay as Chinese President beyond the 10-year cycle.

Chinese President Mao Zedong ruled for 33 years and with Xi’s ascent many Chinese fear that they could be headed towards another autocratic era.

