Chinese President Xi Jinping Will Attend SCO Heads of State Meet Next Week: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit which will take place in a virtual format next week, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

“At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend via video conference in Beijing the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and deliver important remarks on July 4,” Hua Chunying, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced, according to reports by news agency ANI and China-based Xinhua News Agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually chair the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting on July 4. The meeting will be attended by the heads of the two SCO Bodies - the Secretariat and the SCO RATS. Turkmenistan is invited to the meeting as the guest of the Chair.

Also attending the meeting are the heads of six international and regional organisations, namely, the UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA.

The theme for this year’s summit which is being held under India’s presidency is “Towards a SECURE SCO”. Coined by Prime Minister Modi the acronym SECURE stands for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment.

“India has set up new pillars of cooperation under its Chairmanship - Startups and Innovation; Traditional Medicine; Digital Inclusion; Youth Empowerment; and Shared Buddhist Heritage. In addition, India has worked towards fostering greater people-to-people ties that celebrate the historical and civilizational bonds between our nations. These include the various socio-cultural events hosted by Varanasi under the framework of the first-ever SCO Cultural and Tourist Capital for 2022-23,” a statement released by the SCO said.

The statement further added that India’s chairmanship of the SCO witnessed a period of intense activity and mutually beneficial cooperation between the member-states.

During India’s presidency, a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 ministerial-level meetings were held. “India remains committed to playing a positive and constructive role in the organisation and looks forward to a successful SCO Summit as the culmination of its chairmanship,” the statement said.

The rotational presidency remains with India until September 2023.