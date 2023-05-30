Chinese Social Media Influencer Dies after Drinking Several Bottles of Baijiu

A Chinese social media influencer died soon after he live-streamed himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on Douyin, China’s version of social media app TikTok.

The death of influencer “Sanqiange” (or “Brother Three Thousand”) sparked debate in China regarding enforcement of regulations on so-called challenges and competitions being hosted on these platforms.

Sanqiange, who is also known by his real-life surname of Wang, took part in PK - an online challenge - on May 16 facing off against another fellow influencer.

During the challenge, he drank at least four bottles of Baijiu - a Chinese alcoholic drink with a typical alcohol content of between 30% to 60% and live-streamed the results on his Douyin channel. Almost 12 hours later, Wang died.

The PK challenge involves one-on-one battles where influencers compete to win rewards and gifts from viewers. The one who loses is punished and in Wang’s case the punishment was drinking Baijiu.

“I don’t know how much he had consumed before I tuned in. But in the latter part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth. The PK games ended at around 1 am and by 1 pm, (when his family found him) he was gone,” Zhao was quoted as saying by China-based Shangyou News.

His friend said Wang was a “decent and straightforward” person and he earlier filmed himself participating in similar contests which involved alcohol consumption and posted them on Douyin.

The viral video showcasing Wang’s last challenge went viral on Chinese social media, but has since been removed.

In the past few years, the live-streaming industry in China has grown rapidly, creating a market where influencers strive to sell products in real-time on social media.

Wang’s death is expected to fuel debate about industry regulations, as authorities are concerned about extravagant lifestyles of some streamers and their unconventional challenges.

Last year, Chinese broadcasting authorities implemented regulations prohibiting individuals under the age of 16 from tipping streamers and limiting their access after 10 pm.

The National Video and Television Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism also took steps to ban certain misbehaviors by livestreamers, including encouraging vulgar interactions and spreading rumours among fans, Chinese state media reported.