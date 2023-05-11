‘Civil Servants Treated Like Second-Class Public Sector Workers’: FDA Chief to Target Sunak

Dave Penman, the chief of the union for senior civil servants in the UK will urge Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to stop his minister from calling officials names like “lazy, woke, inefficient, remain-er snowflakes” or “machiavellian geniuses” who are trying to unseat the government, the Guardian said.

He will accuse PM Sunak of treating civil servants like “second-class public-sector workers” referring to the pay deal they received from the government. The Association of First Division Civil Servants (FDA) is the trade union representing professionals and managers in public service.

The FDA is set to hold its annual conference amid news of unrest between top civil servants and the UK’s council of ministers. During the conference, Penman is expected to say that it does not have a “hit list" of ministers and does not encourage complaints, but confronts bullies on behalf of its members.

The relationship between the UK civil servants and the UK government has deteriorated in recent years. Strikes, job cut threats, sacking of the Treasury permanent secretary and bullying of officials by former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and former education minister Gavin Williamson further fanned the flames, the Guardian said.

He said that despite the government withdrawing its threat of cutting over 91,000 jobs, workloads continued to increase and resources remained frozen while “inflation delivers real-terms cuts to budgets”.

“Now, having been told you’re a lazy, woke, inefficient, remain-er activist snowflake, you are also now a machiavellian genius, able to unseat ministers and undermine the settled will of government,” Penman is expected to say at the FDA conference, theGuardian revealed. These could be references to the statements made by recently ousted Dominic Raab, UK justice minister, who said that accusations of bullying were made by civil servants to get rid of him.

“Ministers need to demonstrate they value civil servants. It is they who have put a number on that, not us. It is they who believe that the cost of living crisis should be addressed for some public servants and not others, and it is they who have pushed the FDA over the edge into balloting for industrial action,” Penman is expected to say, the Guardian said.

For the first time in 40 years, the FDA has balloted nationally for a strike over pay as the government offered most civil servants a 4.5% pay rise with no cost-of-living lump sum, unlike other sectors, angering UK’s civil servants.

Penman will accuse Sunak of supporting Raab despite bullying complaints against his deputy. He will also question the prime minister for appointing Raab as deputy prime minister and reappointing him to the departments where the concerns were raised, the Guardian said.