Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with the police outside his residence in Lahore on Tuesday after which the cops started firing tear gas shells.

Several policemen and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were wounded in the clash to foil the PTI chief’s arrest on corruption charges and sparking protests in several cities across the country.

Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that after Tuesday’s clash, paramilitary forces are taking over and confronting unarmed protestors. He claimed that the arrest was mere drama and that the real intent of the government is to abduct and assassinate him.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

- “After our workers and leadership faced police onslaught since yesterday morning of tear gas, cannons with chemical water, rubber bullets and live bullets this morning; we now have Rangers taking over and are now in direct confrontation with the people," Khan said in a tweet on Wednesday.

After our workers & ldrship faced police onslaught since yesterday morning of tear gas, cannons with chemical water, rubber bullets & live bullets this morning; we now have Rangers taking over & are now in direct confrontation with the people. My question to the Establishment,— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2023

- “Clearly arrest claim was mere drama because the real intent is to abduct and assassinate. From tear gas and water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing," Imran Khan said.

- Khan earlier asked his supporters to “come out" to fight for real freedom and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested.

Residence of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is currently under attack by this fascist regime. #زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/xm98chLZeZ— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 14, 2023

- Khan’s video message was released by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: on social media as police arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

- Despite an over eight-hour-long police operation outside the Zaman Park Lahore residence of Imran Khan the police could not arrest him due to strong resistance from PTI workers.

Pakistan is turning to a battlefield as former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s supporters are opposing another attempt of police to arrest him. pic.twitter.com/2H8vN70Iqz— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 14, 2023

- Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse Khan’s supporters, who reportedly hurled stones at policemen, resulting in injuries.

- Video circulating on social media — much distributed by official PTI accounts — showed several bloodied supporters and others struggling to cope with tear gas.

- The supporters had gathered outside his Lahore residence after a police team arrived from Islamabad to arrest him on a court order. A report in news agency PTI said protesters blocked several roads in different cities of Punjab.

In Karachi, Pakistan, supporters of former PM Imran Khan flooded the streets and blocked the passage of vehicles in a protest. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/ugUCBKTNaf— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 14, 2023

- In Lahore, PTI workers blocked several roads to protest the police action and workers also staged a sit-in there and demanded the end of police action against Khan.

- TV footage showed police slowly approaching the Zaman Park residence of Khan behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing his supporters with a water cannon.

- It is the second time this month that police have been sent to Khan’s home in Lahore to serve an arrest warrant after he skipped several court dates linked to a corruption case citing security concerns.

Read all the Latest News here