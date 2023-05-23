CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Clashes, Air Strikes Minutes after Sudan Ceasefire Starts: Report
Clashes, Air Strikes Minutes after Sudan Ceasefire Starts: Report

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:08 IST

Khartoum, Sudan 

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the Sudanese capital. (AFP File)

Clashes were reported in north Khartoum, and air strikes in the east of the capital, after the Saudi and US-brokered ceasefire went into effect

Minutes after a one-week ceasefire between Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces officially went into force at 9:45 pm (1945 GMT) Monday, witnesses reported air strikes and clashes.

    They reported combat in north Khartoum, and air strikes in the east of the capital, after the Saudi and US-brokered ceasefire went into effect, the latest of multiple truces to have been announced and violated during five weeks of fighting

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
