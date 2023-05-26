Unrest Spreads to PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan As Separatists Rally Against Pakistan Army | Exclusive

The issue of human rights abuses and the fear of dissidents of the government as well as the army being tried under the Pakistan Army Act and trials in military courts is serving as a wake up call for people living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A section of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have already distanced themselves from Imran Khan since the army has made it clear that those who stand with him will face the wrath of the law.

Amidst all of these events, human rights abuses continue unabated in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Recent arrests under the draconian Army Act have heightened fears among the people living there.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan feel they are being held hostage by Islamabad.

Separatist leader Sheikh Hassan Johri from the Gilgit-Baltistan region warned the Pakistan Army, demanding justice and equal rights.

Accusing the current regime of fascism, he labelled interior minister Rana Sanaullah as a terrorist. Johri’s speech on May 18, 2023, has further intensified the tensions in the region.

Separatist leaders have also organised marches against the Army as well as against taxes levied on the residents of the region.

‘Leave Imran Khan or face military courts’

The human rights watchdogs in Pakistan and the judiciary are helpless as they could not take any action on the 8,000 arrests that have been made since May 9 without FIRs.

The US and the UN have raised the alarm regarding the disturbing plan to revive the use of military courts to try civilians.

They fear that there is no rule of law in Pakistan.

“We call for the respect and equal application of democratic principles, freedom of expression, and rule of law around the world, and of course in Pakistan,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said while the UNHRC Chief, Volker Türk, voiced his concern over these issues.

Imran Khan has asked Western nations for help but help is yet to arrive.

Pakistan has shot back at the US saying that the use of draconian military rule is its internal issue. State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar argued that trials under the Army Act are Pakistan’s internal issue.