COAS Tells National Assembly Pakistan's Terrorism Wave due to 'Soft Corner' for Taliban

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir told members of the nation’s National Assembly on Friday that negotiations with terrorists allowed them to regroup. The top brass of the army briefed the members of the national assembly on the security situation in the country as Pakistan faces a fresh wave of terrorism.

The COAS also said that the recent wave of terrorism was due to Pakistan’s “reckless policy with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)” and having a soft corner for the terror outfit.

The COAS in a bid to earn support for the so-called “war on terror” plan decided last week said the comprehensive operation against terror outfits is aimed at rooting out the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

It should be noted that the operation has not garnered enough support and some within the government also have questioned how much effect it will have on the issue.

“This is not a new operation but a whole national approach. There is no no-go area in Pakistan at this time. A large number of martyrs laid down their lives for this success. They shed their blood for the country,” Munir was quoted as saying by GeoTV.

His comments came during an in-camera meeting of the lower house’s National Security Committee.

He said terrorists have no other options but to accept the state’s writ. He also said the terrorists regrouped because the state was willing to negotiate with them.

“Security forces are ready for permanent peace in the country. In this regard, intelligence-based operations are conducted on a daily basis. Pakistan has no shortage of resources and manpower," Munir said.

He urged the members of the national assembly to decide Pakistan’s destination and said the army will “fully support Pakistan in its journey of development and success”.

Members of the national assembly were also given a detailed overview of the current situation from senior members of the military. GeoTV in its report said the members of the national assembly welcomed the ideas of the army chief by banging the desk and clapping, according to GeoTV.

