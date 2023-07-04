CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cocaine Found at White House in Absence of Biden During Routine Check
Cocaine Found at White House in Absence of Biden During Routine Check

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 23:50 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The incident occurred on Sunday in the West Wing, prompting a precautionary closure of the White House complex

A suspicious substance found at the White House has been identified as cocaine, leading to an evacuation and emergency response by the US Secret Service.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the West Wing, prompting a precautionary closure of the White House complex.

The substance was discovered while President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David, a large country retreat for the President of the United States.

The District of Columbia Fire Department determined the item to be non-hazardous, but further evaluation and investigation are underway.

An unnamed official confirmed the positive cocaine test, Fox News reported.

A hazmat team responded to the discovery near 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, while Secret Service units blocked off surrounding roads.

The substance has been sent for additional testing.

(With AP inputs)

