Colombian Drug Lord 'Otoniel,' Most Violent Since Pablo Escobar, Sentenced to 45 Years in US Prison

Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, a Colombian drug lord deemed the “most violent and significant" narcotics trafficker since the notorious Pablo Escobar, has been sentenced to 45 years in a US prison on Tuesday by a federal judge in the United States.

51-year-old Úsuga was given a lengthy prison term for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise as a leader of the multibillion-dollar paramilitary and drug trafficking organization known as the “Clan del Golfo” (CDG), the US Justice Department said in a statement.

According to court documents, Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, aka Otoniel, of Antioquia, Colombia, engaged in a maritime narcotics conspiracy. Between June 2003 and October 2021, Úsuga David was the leader of a continuing criminal enterprise responsible for exporting multi-ton shipments of cocaine from Colombia to Mexico and Central America for ultimate importation into the United States.

Moreover, Úsuga David participated in conspiracies to distribute narcotics via maritime vessels and also to manufacture and distribute cocaine, knowing and intending that the narcotics would be illegally imported into the United States. As part of the sentence, the court ordered Úsuga David to pay USD 216 million in forfeiture.

“Otoniel led one of the largest cocaine trafficking organizations in the world, where he directed the exportation of massive amounts of cocaine to the United States and ordered the ruthless execution of Colombian law enforcement, military officials, and civilians,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

The Clan Del Golfo

The CDG is one of the most violent and powerful criminal organizations in Colombia, and it is one of the largest distributors of cocaine in the world, according to the US Justice Department. With as many as 6,000 members at times, the CDG exercises military control over vast amounts of territory in the Urabá region of Antioquia, Colombia, one of the most lucrative drug trafficking areas within Colombia due to its proximity to the Colombia-Panama border and the Caribbean and Pacific coasts.

Clad in military uniforms, CDG members employ military tactics and weapons to reinforce their power and incite wars and violence against rival drug traffickers, paramilitary organizations, and Colombian law enforcement authorities who threaten the CDG’s control.

The CDG funds its operations primarily through a multi-billion-dollar drug trafficking operation. It imposes a “tax” on any drug traffickers operating in the territory under its control, charging fees for every kilogram of cocaine manufactured, stored, or transported through areas controlled by the organization.

The CDG also directly exports cocaine and coordinates the production, purchase, and transfer of weekly and bi-weekly multi-ton shipments of cocaine from Colombia into Central America and Mexico for ultimate importation to the United States.

To maintain control over CDG territory, Úsuga David and the CDG employed an army of “sicarios,” or hitmen, who carried out acts of violence, including murders, assaults, kidnappings, torture, and assassinations against competitors and those deemed traitors to the organization, as well as their family members.