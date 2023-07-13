'Colonial Mindset': India Slams EU Parliament for Adopting Resolution on Violence-hit Manipur

The European Parliament on Thursday passed a resolution addressing the human rights situation in India, specifically highlighting the recent clashes in Manipur, a move India deemed as “unacceptable" and indicative of a “colonial mindset." The Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, urged Indian authorities to implement measures to curb ethnic and religious violence and ensure the “protection of all religious minorities."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, responded to media inquiries stating, “We have seen that the European parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called Urgency resolution,” he said.

He said that the Indian authorities, including the judiciary, are actively addressing the situation in Manipur and taking necessary actions to maintain peace, harmony and law and order. “The European parliament would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues,” he added.

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the EU parliamentarians concerned are being reached out and it has been made clear to them that it is a matter ”absolutely” internal to India.

European Parliament’s Resolution on Human Rights in India

The resolution titled “India, the situation in Manipur" was introduced by Pierre Larrouturou, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats.

According to a press statement form the Parliament on the passed resolution, it strongly urged Indian authorities to put in place “all necessary measures to promptly halt the ethnic and religious violence and to protect all religious minorities."

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) urged Indian authorities to permit “independent investigations" into the violence and encouraged all parties involved in the conflict to cease making provocative statements, rebuild trust and urged impartial mediation to ease the tensions.

“Parliament reiterates its call for human rights to be integrated into all areas of the EU-India partnership, including in trade,” the press statement said. ”MEPs also advocate for the EU-India Human Rights Dialogue to be reinforced and encourage the EU and its member states to systematically and publicly raise human rights concerns, notably on freedom of expression, religion and the shrinking space for civil society, with the Indian side at the highest level,” it added.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities for close to two months.

The resolution coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to France, where he was invited by President Emmanuel Macron to serve as the Guest of Honour at the renowned Bastille Day Parade.

(with inputs from PTI)