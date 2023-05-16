CHANGE LANGUAGE
Colorado Man Gets Caught While Driving Drunk, Places Dog on Driver's Seat to Avoid Arrest
Colorado Man Gets Caught While Driving Drunk, Places Dog on Driver's Seat to Avoid Arrest

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:17 IST

Springfield, Colorado

The police officers saw him shifting to the passenger side when they apprehended him while he was driving.

A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said.

An officer watched him manoeuvring inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town of about 1,300 people on the state’s Eastern Plains, police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

    The man said he was not behind the wheel and clearly showed signs of being drunk, police said. He ran from the officer when asked about how much he had had to drink and was caught within about 20 yards (18 metres), police said.

    After being taken to the hospital to be checked out, the man was arrested on suspicion of charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving while ability impaired as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
