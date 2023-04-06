'Conduct Elections or Face Consequences': Imran Khan Warns Pak Govt, Urges People to 'Get Ready'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the Sehebaz Sharif government to act upon the Supreme Court ruling for elections in Punjab and warned of retaliation if the polls are not conducted on schedule.

Khan, who has been repeatedly demanding elections, called upon the entire nation to prepare for the upcoming polls.

“Get ready," the former PM exclaimed urging people to stand for their rights. He warned that failure to do so will result in a stain on history that will be hard to erase.

Imran Khan said that the doctrine of necessity had been adopted to violate the Constitution in the past.

“The judges were threatened and propaganda was started against their families. The powerful persons were trying to stop the judges from backing the Constitution,” the PTI chief said.

The statement comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it will hold the polls in Punjab on May 14 as directed by the Supreme Court a day earlier.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday fixed May 14 as the new date for elections to the Punjab Assembly, as it quashed the ECP decision to extend the polls to October 8.

However, PM Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet have unanimously rejected the verdict and are set to present a resolution in the parliament against the verdict.

Khan also made it clear that the PTI would not tolerate any interference in the democratic process.

He added that the government was bound to conduct elections in 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

