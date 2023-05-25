CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » 'Confident India-US Ties Will Grow From Strength to Strength': Jaishankar Meets US Ambassador Garcetti
'Confident India-US Ties Will Grow From Strength to Strength': Jaishankar Meets US Ambassador Garcetti

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 14:09 IST

New Delhi, India

S Jaishankar meeting US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. (Credits: Twitter/S Jaishankar)

S Jaishankar meeting US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. (Credits: Twitter/S Jaishankar)

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was on March 24 sworn in by US Vice-President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and said that the two sides discussed bilateral ties in the last decade and exchanged views on the recent Quad Summit.

Jaishankar also said that he is confident that India-US ties will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“Great to welcome Ambassador Eric Garcetti of the United States. Discussed the enormous progress in our relationship, especially over the last decade. Exchanged views on the recent Quad Summit,” Jaishankar said.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was on March 24 sworn in by US Vice-President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India.

    The makeshift version of the Quad meeting took place in Japan’s Hiroshima where PM Modi, along with US President Joe Biden; Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared a collective vision of a free, open Indo-Pacific amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

    (With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

    first published:May 25, 2023, 14:03 IST
    last updated:May 25, 2023, 14:09 IST