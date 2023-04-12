Congressman Sherman Highlights Pakistan’s Human Rights Abuses in Letter to Blinken

Brad Sherman, a senior member of the influential House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and urged him to help the Pakistani leadership to commit to protecting human rights and take actions against those responsible for impinging on basic human rights.

See below my letter to @SecBlinken regarding Democracy in #Pakistan.Thanks @DrMahmood40 for being such a good adviser, and also for arranging my most recent telephone call with #ImranKhan. pic.twitter.com/qsRAKhX4Oe — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) April 11, 2023

The Californian Democrat in a tweet said: “See below my letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding Democracy in #Pakistan.Thanks Dr. Asif Mahmood for being such a good adviser, and also for arranging my most recent telephone call with ImranKhan.”

“I urge the authorities to make sure that going forward political figures or citizens who simply want to demonstrate are not subjected to anti-democratic consequences,” Sherman said in his letter to Antony Blinken.

He raised concerns over Pakistan’s continuous violation of human rights and democracy and urged the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to ensure that freedom of speech is protected and the rule of law is applied in the country.

Sherman in his letter pointed out instances where human rights abuse occurred in Pakistan. He referred to the restrictions on broadcast of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s speeches and the detention of protesters. He also highlighted the alleged torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and journalist Jameel Farooqui and also the recent arrest of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

The Democrat also pointed to comments made by Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah and said that comments like “either he (Imran) will be eliminated from the political arena or us (PML-N)” were concerning.

He also flagged that the Pakistan government’s stance on the elections, despite directions given by the Supreme Court, is also “another sign of skirting democratic processes”.

Sherman was referring to recent top court directions to the government where it was asked to help the nation’s election commission hold elections to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The United States does not involve itself in Pakistan’s internal governmental matters — I respect its Constitution and its democratic process — but we must not shy away from raising our voice when the human rights of the Pakistani people are at stake,” Sherman further added.

He emphasised the urgency of putting an end to the human rights violations in Pakistan. He further added that supporting human rights in Pakistan is in the best interest of the United States, and the relationship between Pakistan and the US should demonstrate US values of democracy, human rights, and adherence to the rule of law.

Read all the Latest News here