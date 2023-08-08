Consensus Reached Between Shehbaz, Allies on Caretaker PM; NA Dissolution Tomorrow

The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) may have come to a consensus on the name for the caretaker prime min­ister, news agency the Dawn. People familiar with the developments said that the identity is being kept a secret to prevent a controversy.

The Pakistan government will enter a caretaker setup on Wednesday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolves the National Assembly and paves the way for polls to be held within the next 90 days.

The opposition leader and the Prime Minister of Pakistan can consult even after three days after the assembly is dissolved and if there is no consensus, the matter will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The opposition leader Raja Riaz will hold a meeting with the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the next 24-48 hours to “finalise” the name for the slot.

People familiar with the developments told the Dawn that the decision on the caretaker has been “finalised”.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah did claim that no name has been finalised but said that a politician, who was not associated with any political party, could be chosen to lead Pakistan in caretaker capacity.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the coalition partner did not share any names with the premier so far. However, people mentioned above said that the PPP shared three names for the coveted post with Shehbaz Sharif.

There are reports that Dr Hafeez Sheikh could become the caretaker prime minister even though the parties have not agreed on Sheikh’s name.

The report by the Dawn said that Sheikh, who served as the former finance minister, is among the strongest contenders. The report pointed out that Sheikh is a technocrat who is believed to be acceptable to all mainstream political parties and his name is always in consideration whenever Pakistan enters interim government setup.

Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan and military dictator, first brought him in as privatisation minister. He served as finance minister in the PPP and PTI governments and has been a Senate member as well.