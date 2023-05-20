Cops Fail to Enter Imran Khan’s Lahore Home, Carry Out Anti-Encroachment Drive Instead

The Punjab government carried out a late-night anti-encroachment operation outside the Lahore residence of Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the nation’s former prime minister, on Friday.

Though the Punjab government wanted to arrest dozens of “terrorists” holed up inside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, they were limited to clearing PTI camps from Zaman Park and removal of barricades, facilitating smooth traffic flow.

Imran Khan confronted the authorities over the standard operating procedures of the search mission and then went on to claim that the authorities were looking for people “wanted” not terrorists “holed up” inside Zaman Park.

Punjab minister Amir Mir citing data retrieved via ‘geofencing’ showed ‘30-40 terrorists’ involved in May 9 attacks on army installations were inside Zaman Park.

He along with the Lahore commissioner held several meetings with Imran Khan which ended in a deadlock as the former prime minister refused the law enforcement personnel entry to his home.

“Why would you want to search my house? But, if you want to, I will only allow it if they agree to follow Lahore High Court’s earlier order of three people — one government personnel, one person from our side, and a lady officer — searching the house,” Imran Khan demanded, ensuing an argument over the SOPs of the search procedure.

“I told them: come inside and look for yourself, there’s no wanted person here,” Khan said.

Punjab minister speaking to Pakistan-based media outlets said that Imran Khan was adamant on only allowing four people inside his residence despite the government delegation showing him a list of 2,200 people.

Khan repeatedly questioned them that if they were looking for terrorists then why were they insisting on searching his house.

The former prime minister said he feared that the heavy contingent would plant “people or material” inside his house during the raids, claiming that similar incidents have taken place earlier.

He proposed that if the authorities presented evidence proving the involvement of his party members in the arson attacks, PTI would assist in apprehending them.

He then criticised the authorities, alleging that they were using the crackdown as a means to eradicate the party. He asserted his determination, stating that he “will play till the last ball”.