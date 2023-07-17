Traffic on Bridge Linking Crimea to Russia Halted Due to ‘Emergency’, Russian Authorities Say

Russian authorities on early Monday morning said the bridge linking Crimea to Russia has been halted due to an emergency, Russia-based news outlets Russia Today (RT) and TASS said.

#ÚLTIMAHORA #BREAKING❗️Se detiene el tráfico en el puente de Crimea debido a una "emergencia"https://t.co/Q0xQGguZ90— RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) July 17, 2023

There are reports that a span of the bridge has collapsed due to an explosion which could be the result of a Ukrainian attack. Two people have reportedly died due to the collapse.

Traffic has been stopped at the #CrimeanBridge due to "an emergency" situation, Russia-installed Crimea Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram on Monday. Ukrainian media reported that explosions had been heard on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/OfRBvkvPoY— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 17, 2023

The governor of Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov said there was an “extraordinary event" which took place in the area near ​​the 145th pillar of the bridge.

“Given the current situation, I ask residents and guests of the peninsula to refrain from traveling through the Crimean bridge and, for security reasons, choose an alternative land route through new regions,” Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working. I spoke with the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev, and measures are being taken to restore the situation. We keep in touch with colleagues from the Krasnodar region,” he further added.

Russian media outlet Baza said one span of the bridge fell leading to the death of the two people. Traffic on the bridge has been rerouted and people who were en route to Krasnodar through the bridge were told to take the land routes instead.

Aksyonov further added that the deputy chairman of the council of ministers of the Republic of Crimea Igor Mikhailichenko has left for the scene.

The bridge links Russia to Crimea and serves as a vital link for transporting supplies to Russian soldiers in Ukraine. In October 2022 it was damaged by a truck bomb in an attack Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

(this is a developing story)