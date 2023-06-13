Cyclone Biparjoy to Strike Pakistan on June 15; Over 32,000 at Risk in Sindh, Karachi

Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall in Pakistan on June 15, the country’s weatherman said on Monday pointing out that port city Karachi and parts of Balochistan will escape the eye of the storm, news agency the Dawn reported.

Based on the information shared by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the Sindh government and civic bodies are gearing up to tackle the devastation that Biparjoy may bring to southern Pakistan.

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Catch The Latest Updates Here

The weatherman said the intensity and severity of Biparjoy remained intact.

Sindh’s government has said that over 32,000 people remain vulnerable to Cyclone Biparjoy in the districts of Sujawal, Badin and Thatta. Residents living in 70 buildings prone to damage in Karachi were also warned.

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the Kutch region with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125 to 135 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 150 km/h, weather officials from both countries said.

READ | On Cam | ‘Nerve-racking’ Rescue of Rig Worker by Indian Coast Guard in Guj as Cyclone Biparjoy Nears

As of Monday night, Biparjoy lies 550 km south of Karachi, 530 km south of Thatta and 650 km southeast of Ormara. Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and Umerkot areas of lower Sindh will experience high winds, dust storms and thunderstorms and heavy to extreme rainfall starting Tuesday.

“Cyclone Biparjoy has a huge cloud mass spanning almost 200-300 km over the sea. Hence it is likely to produce rainfall as far as up to central Sindh, though it may not be of the same intensity and severity as expected to be seen in lower Sindh,” the PMD chief meteorologist Sardar Sar­faraz was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

The PMD said that heavy spells of rain, accompanied by squally winds of 60-80 kmph likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar between Wednesday and Friday.

The Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority and the meteorological department urged shipping corporations, fishermen, farmers and people living around dams as well as rivers not to venture into open sea until June 17.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah asked all major hospital administrations to ensure that their doctors and paramedical staff must be available during the storms.