Cyclone Mocha to Make Landfall Near Bangladesh-Myanmar Border at 12 pm, Wind Speed of 240 kmph Likely

Cyclone Mocha, one of the most powerful cyclones in Bay of Bengal, is set to make landfall on Sunday with lakhs of residents evacuated in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The most powerful cyclone was travelling with a wind of up to 240 kilometres per hour, making it a Super Cyclone.

According to the forecast, it is expected to make landfall around 0630 GMT (12 pm IST) between Cox’s Bazar and Sittwe on Myanmar’s western Rakhine coast.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Mocha: