Dalai Lama Recognises 8-Year-Old US-born Mongolian Boy as 3rd Highest Leader in Buddhism

An 8-year-old US-born Mongolian boy has been recognised as Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche’s reincarnation by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. While the enthronement ceremony is still due, the kid was acknowledged as one of the highest spiritual leaders back in 2016, when Dali Lama had visited Mongolia.

The 9th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche was a Tibetan and he died in Mongolia in 2012. His family now lives in Dharamshala in India and his son Choephel Yonten runs a cafe in

Mcleodganj. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Yonten said, “We live in Dharamshala mostly but in 2009 we had gone to Mongolia and in 2012 my father, the 9th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche passed away in Mongolia. I don’t know much about the new reincarnated boy but, in 2016 His Holiness the Dalai lama visited Mongolia and appointed or recognized him as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche."

After his recognition, the boy has become the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche. He had visited Dharamshala along with a group of Mongolian Buddhist devotees earlier this month

“Actually, the family of the 10th Khalkha Jestsun Rinpoche doesn’t make any statement about the boy and they keep it a secret. I don’t know whether it’s the family’s

problem or any other problem. I think there must be some political reasons behind it but I think gradually the things will become more clear, said Yonten.

The son of 9th Khalkha Jetsun Rinpoche stated that as far as his enthronement ceremony is concerned, it didn’t happen in India, but might have happened in Mongolia.

Read all the Latest News here