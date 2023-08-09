Dare to Change Your Legal Name to 'Subway'? 10,000 Americans Can for Free Sandwiches

US-based global restaurant chain Subway has received a tremendous response to its offer of a lifetime of free sandwiches to Americans willing to legally change their first name to “Subway." In just four days, nearly 10,000 people have stepped forward to embrace this unusual challenge.

The selected winner among these participants will receive USD 50,000 in gift cards along with an additional USD 750 to cover the expenses associated with the name change, Forbes reported. The submission period for the competition, which is for US-based customers only, took place online from August 1 to 4. A winner will be randomly chosen later this month.

However, this is not the first instance that the American fast-food chain is going to extraordinary lengths for marketing.

Last year, a Subway enthusiast named James Kunz received a lifetime supply of sandwiches, equivalent to USD 50,000 in gift cards, after he acquired a 12-by-12-inch tattoo featuring the logo of Subway’s “Subway Series" promotion, NBC reported. The company granted similar rewards to eight others who displayed 3-inch tattoos.

According to Forbes, this offer comes as Subway is looking at options for a corporate buyer. In February, the company engaged JPMorgan Chase as an advisor for a potential USD 10 billion sale. With approximately 37,000 sandwich shops globally, including 22,000 in the US, Subway stands as the largest restaurant chain in the U.S. in terms of locations.

Although its revenue peaked at USD 18 billion in 2012 due to an aggressive expansion strategy, this figure has declined in recent years, based on insights from an industry research firm cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Despite this, Subway reported notable accomplishments in 2022, including a record-setting year and a remarkable 9.2 percent surge in same-store sales compared to 2021, along with a substantial 29.1 percent increase over 2020.