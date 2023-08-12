David Weiss Appointed Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, will be investigated by a special counsel who will be bestowed with additional powers, the US attorney general Merrick Garland said.

David Weiss, the federal prosecutor, who filed criminal charges in the case has been elevated for the role. Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax and gun charges collapsed earlier in August.

The Republicans have pressed the Biden administration for a probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Garland announced on Friday that the move was made after a request by Weiss.

Weiss will now have extra resources at his disposal to probe and bring further charges beyond the state of Delaware. Garland said the special counsel would produce a report when it is completed and the US Justice Department will try to make much of it available to the public.

“The appointment of Mr Weiss reinforces for the American people the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Hunter Biden’s legal team led by Chris Clark also issued a statement where he said: “We are confident when all of these manoeuvrings are at an end my client will have resolution and will be moving on with his life successfully”.

Weiss, a Trump appointee, was picked to become the US attorney in Delaware in 2018. Soon after his appointment, he launched a probe into the allegations of criminal conduct by Hunter Biden.

Hunter was charged with two tax offences for not paying income taxes in 2017 and 2018. He earned $1.5 million according to the US Attorney’s Office in Delaware.

He also faces charges of allegedly possessing a firearm while being addicted and being under the influence of illegal drugs.

The plea deal Hunter Biden previously reached with prosecutors to plead guilty to the tax charges and admit the gun offence to avoid a prison deal was quashed by a US court. The judge, Maryellen Noreika, dismissed the deal due to “non standard terms" and the “unusual" nature of the proposed resolution, the BBC said in its report.

Weiss said that he and his team expects the case to go to trial and more serious charges could be filed against Hunter Biden in Washington DC or California.

The Republicans want to use Hunter Biden as a tool to hurt his father’s reelection bid and want to charge both father and son alleging that the US President profited from son’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.