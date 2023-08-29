CHANGE LANGUAGE
Day 552 of War in Ukraine: Kyiv Says Ukrainian Forces Eyeing Capture of Robotyne
1-MIN READ

Day 552 of War in Ukraine: Kyiv Says Ukrainian Forces Eyeing Capture of Robotyne

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 12:55 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman operates an FPV drone from his positions at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

A Ukrainian serviceman operates an FPV drone from his positions at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Even though Ukraine’s forces are facing trenches and minefields in their so-called counteroffensive, a capture of Robotyne shows it can puncture Russian defences.

Ukraine said Tuesday that its forces had pushed deeper into Russian defensive lines near the village of Robotyne, one day after claiming control over the village on the southern front.

Kyiv launched a grinding counteroffensive in June after stockpiling Western-supplied weapons and building up assault battalions, but progress has been slow.

Military spokesman Andriy Kovalyov said Ukrainian forces were edging further in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims is part of Russia.

“Ukrainian forces had successes in the direction of Novodanylivka to Verbove," he told state media on Tuesday, naming two hamlets in the war-battered region.

He added that the troops were holding captured territory and attacking Russian artillery.

Compared to offensives last year in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, this time Ukrainian forces are crashing into Russian defensive lines of trenches and minefields that are kilometres deep.

But analysts say the capture of Robotyne is evidence that Ukrainian forces can puncture Russian lines as they push south.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
August 29, 2023, 12:55 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 12:55 IST