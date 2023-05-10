​Day after Arrest, Imran Khan Indicted in Toshakhana Case: Exclusive Details of Courtroom Drama

A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case, in fresh trouble for the former prime minister who was arrested by paramilitary Rangers a day earlier from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

Khan was present in the District and Sessions Court where Judge Dilawar Humayun conducted the hearing.

ALSO READ | Violent Protests Over Imran Arrest Keep Pak on the Boil: Will Govt Impose Emergency? Exclusive

Khan’s lawyers requested to transfer the case to another judge, which was rejected.

“We pleaded for adjournment of the indictment, but Sessions Judge Dilawar Humayun rejected it. The court wanted to file an indictment, but we have come out and are boycotting the proceedings,” said Khan’s lawyer, according to local sources.

Khan boycotted the indictment proceedings in the case, asking his lawyers not to proceed in any case which will be heard under the Chief Justice (CJ) of Islamabad High Court (IHC), said local sources.

SC REJECTED PTI APPLICATION

The Supreme Court Registrar’s Office returned Khan’s application with objection, said sources. Khan could have filed an intra-court appeal against the High Court’s decision and objection. However, he did not refer to the relevant forum and objection.

Documents attached to Khan’s application were not complete. The power of attorney attached with the application was also not signed, said sources.

People of Lahore coming out still in huge numbers. Moving from Liberty Towards Lahore cantt for protest! #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/PlEzitHDR8— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

THE CASE

Khan, 70, has been in the dock for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan ‘Evades’ Arrest: What is Toshakhana Case Against Him, and the ‘Dirty Harry’ He Fears?

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

top videos

The case was filed last year by the Election Commission of Pakistan and Khan had skipped several hearings in the past months.

With PTI Inputs