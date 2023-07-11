Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Ramakrishna Mission And Batu Caves Temple In Malaysia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday visited the Ramakrishna Mission here and offered tributes to Swami Vivekananda, calling him a ‘Global Youth Icon’ and said the spiritual leader’s statue a testimony to the rich legacy of Indian heritage and culture in Malaysia.

Singh arrived in Kuala Lumpur on a three-day visit to Malaysia on Sunday. This is the first bilateral visit after the establishment of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, which was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia in 2015.

”Blessed to begin the day by paying a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission in Kuala Lumpur. Offered my tributes to ‘Global Youth Icon’ Swami Vivekananda ji,” the defence minister tweeted.

”This statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi in 2015, is a testimony to the rich legacy of Indian heritage and culture in Malaysia,” he said.

Singh also visited the Batu Caves temple premises, which houses the statue of Lord Murugan, made by Indian artisans.

He was received by Batu Caves Temple Committee Chairman Tan Sri Nadarajah, along with members of the Indian diaspora.

”RM Shri @rajnathsingh visited the iconic Batu Caves temple premises, overlooked by the magnificent statue of Lord Murugan. He was received with Urumi procession by the Batu Caves Temple Committee Chairman Tan Sri Nadarajah and large Malaysian Indian Community as well as NRIs based in Malaysia. @hcikl,” the Defence Ministry tweeted.

Located at a 400 million-year-old limestone hill, Batu Caves is home to a series of caves and the famed 272-step Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Murugan.

On Monday, India and Malaysia agreed to amend a key MoU signed in 1993 to enhance military-to-military and technology cooperation, as Singh held productive talks with the country’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to realise the full potential of their strategic partnership.

Singh began his official engagements in the country with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the defence ministry in Malaysia. It was followed by bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan.

Both sides discussed initiatives to further expand bilateral defence ties, with a particular focus on identifying ways to strengthen industrial cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Enhanced Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and the rule of law, according to an official statement.