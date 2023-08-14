CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dell's Australian Unit Fined $6.5 Million for Misleading Customers on Discounts

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 10:19 IST

Canberra, Australia

The Dell logo is seen on an item for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. (Reuters/FILE PHOTO)

Dell Australia fined $6.46M by Federal Court for misleading discounts on add-on computer monitors. Consumer law breach results in substantial penalties

Australia’s Federal Court on Monday ordered Dell Technologies Inc’s local unit to pay A$10 million ($6.46 million) in penalties for making misleading representations on its website about discounts for add-on computer monitors.

In a legal action brought by the country’s competition regulator, Dell Australia was found guilty by the Federal Court in June to have misled customers about the prices or discounts on add-on monitors on its website.

“This outcome sends a strong message to businesses that making false representations about prices or inflating discounts is a serious breach of consumer law and will attract substantial penalties," said Liza Carver, commissioner of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Dell Australia, which sold more than 5,300 add-on monitors with overstated discounts between Aug. 2019 and Dec. 16, 2021, will be working “with impacted customers to provide appropriate refunds plus interest and are taking steps to improve our pricing processes to ensure this sort of error does not happen again", a spokesperson for Dell Australia said in a statement to Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
